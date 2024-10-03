Maize Topdressing

This weekend I helped my mum topdress her maize🌽 after a poor harvest last season. My sister helped as well. The fertilizer we used had a 26:5:5 (NPK) ratio, which is okay for topdressing. At this stage of production maize needs nitrogen but since we won't be topdressing a second time with a CAN fertilizer (during tussling), the Phosphorous and Potassium will be helpful.

The fertilizer is for tea top dressing, no wonder it has a high Nitrogen content. We get it from the tea factory in our area (about 5km away from home) at a subsidized price for factory farmers. It makes sense to buy this than urea which you'll buy from local shops at the full price.

As I was headed home, I met Basikaria weeding her finger millet. She is 70+ years old. We need to #JustStopToil in Africa. It would take me less than 3 minutes to weed her finger millet with access to a selective herbicide and cost her less than $1 in total. The fear mongering about herbicides and agrochemicals especially in rural areas is too much. Plus in a place like Kisii, people have tiny pieces of land that they fail to realize of their toil. But most notably, Basikaria will realize so little from her finger millet farm that she couldn't afford $1 to modernize her farming techniques.

If you ever need top quality tea leaves, let me know and we can make it happen. And remember to ask for our tea (chai) recipe. You can even ask for different grades of the tea - F1, PF1 and BP1(the best quality), among others.

