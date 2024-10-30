Playback speed
Fossil Fuel Fertilizer

Topdressing Update
Jusper Machogu
Oct 30, 2024
1
1
This is a follow up video from my maize topdressing video from about a month ago. My mum's maize of flourishing unlike last season. I couldn't be happier! All of that toil won't be for nothing this season.

Without synthetic fertilizer we are doomed!

In other news, I harvested my sweet potatoes that I planted around 5 months ago. Purely organic because sweet potatoes are a low maintenance crop, but majorly because it's far cheaper to practice organic farming when you're doing farming as a hobby. If my family depended on the production of those sweet potatoes, I would have top dressed them with some synthetic fertilizer.

You can support my work by buying me 🍍 🍍 here

Or via Bitcoin here juspermachogu@walletofsatoshi.com

Thank you.

Fossil Fuels for Africa.

