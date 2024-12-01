Clean Cooking - 50 LPG Cans For My Community

We bought 53 LPG cans and gave our shop 3 for easy and convenient refills. We gave my mum's dad and brother one LPG each because charity begins at home, even though I have been doing this for a rather long time.

We did shopping for needy Moraa, the second neediest family I have met in my life. We bought her a bed for the grandchildren, beddings, LPG can, foodstuffs and other household items, as she recovers from her recent tummy surgery. She has had two btw!

Then we gave out 46 LPG cans to their respective families at home.

Then we had one LPG can left for Mrs. Tumbo. She wasn't there when we gave our the LPG cans but we kept it for her because she was in hospital. So we took her the LPG can immediately she was home. She is really grateful- the only one who has texted me thanking me for improving her life.

Well, Fossil Fuels for Africa!