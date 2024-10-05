Firewood Cooking and Milking

Heey you. I hope you're enjoying your weekend. I was cooking the other day and I thought you might like it. I will soon show you how we cook chai (tea).

And another video of me milking our cow. It took me a total of 3 minutes. American cattle produce on average 8 litres in a milking session while ours is producing 2-2.5 litres. That's a nice(kind of hybrid) breed btw. Most farmers here milk a litre all year long and they are so proud when they milk their cows for over two years! Serious farmers know that calves are the profitable bit in cattle rearing and that every year your cow should calf down. Well, American farmers don't hand milk their cattle.

#JustStopToil

Fossil Fuels for Africa.