Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Birthday Interview

Jusper Machogu
Dec 24, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

It was a lot of fun not discussing Fossil Fuels for Africa for the first time. I hope you like this raw footage from this afternoon.

Thank you all for your support.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone.

Discussion about this podcast

JusperMachogu Substack
JusperMachogu Substack
Authors
Jusper Machogu
Recent Posts
Happy New Year
  Jusper Machogu
Clean Cooking - 50 LPG Cans For My Community
  Jusper Machogu
Tomato Season
  Jusper Machogu
Fossil Fuel Fertilizer
  Jusper Machogu
Cooking For 4-5 Hours
  Jusper Machogu
Firewood Cooking and Milking
  Jusper Machogu
Maize Topdressing
  Jusper Machogu