It is 2025 already over here. 2024 was amazing but I wouldn't have done much without your support. 2025 is going to be even greater. More clean water to more families.. Maybe tapped water. More clean lighting. More clean cooking. Maybe a small 4wd tractor for my community as I push for #JustStopToil. The sky isn't the limit but we will see.

I am writing to say: THANK YOU! Happy New Year and most importantly Fossil Fuels for Africa.