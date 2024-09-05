Mt Longonot Hike

My brother's Bitcoin Chama gym has been planning a hike to Mt Longonot, crater mountain along the Rift Valley, and we finally had the dates for 28th to 31st of last month.

I drove the group on our friend’s car- I am a very good driver that if I was born in the USA, I'd be a safari rally driver!😎 Luckily I have had lots of practice since I got my driving license because My friend’s car stays at my place. I am literally driving a truck because it's a family car they carries 7 passengers.

I hope you enjoy the video and pictures.

I today harvested the first strawberries from my kitchen garden. Strawberries look so good but they don't taste as great!

My immediate neighbor has decided to do plumbing so that his old mum can have tap water at home. He will cater for the plumbing pipes,gate valves, and the plumber. I will supervise the work because the distance from their gate to my mum's is about 4 pipes away. I want my mum to have tapped water in future as well.

Youths in my community are planning a protest because our area leader was granted a borehole and a market and the guy sold the market elsewhere and pocketed the money-about $400,000. He drilled a borehole about 300m away from mine because he is a stupid person! He leads about 10,000 families but he thought the best place to have the government borehole is by my borehole! Politicians are plain stupid.

Anyway, enough ranting. 6 minutes to midnight and I am still awake!

Fossil Fuels for Africa!