Grass Thatching

I last week did this solo project. It has been very sunny for the past 2 months and since the shade trees I planted in my compound haven't grown big enough,I thought I could do a shade hut.

An experienced thatcher would have done the timber work and thatching in less than two days, I did it in 3 full days! It's my first time thatching btw, neither have I ever seen people thatch before.

Cost breakdown in $

Buying a plot of grass - 10

A grass cutter expert - 4

Transport - 2

Nails - 8

Sisal rope - 2

Miscellaneous - 10

Total about $40.

I couldn't be happier!

Lessons learned

Grass huts are harder to design and thatch. The whole process promotes toiling. Even despite the couple of thick grass layers, my grass roof leaks during the rains. Luckily it is supposed to be a shade hut. Modern huts have a polythene sheet before the grass to minimize roof leaks.

I am nevertheless impressed with the results.

