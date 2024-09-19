Electric vehicles are overrated.
I have seen this report from deindustrializing Germany om EVs and I am not surprised!
At some point consumers will realize that EVs are overhyped pieces of technology that are far inferior. Electrification of various sectors is a far-fetched dream.
EVs depend on Fossil Fuels throughout their manufacturing. Then they are pretty expensive (I know coal dependant Chinese EVs are cheaper) that Bloomberg found out about 15% of American drivers can afford an electric vehicle and those that can are worried about charging speeds and other battery related issues.
Setting up charging stations is expensive as well, compared to diesel or petrol stations.
Charging an EV takes time. ICE cars do 500 km without needing to refuel and the refueling time is 10 minutes!
EVs can't substitute petrol lawn mowers, leave alone heavy agricultural or earth moving diesel powered machines.
Hell, I can't #JustStopToil with this electric brush cutter.. I have gone back to using my slasher!
Fossil Fuels for Africa!
Electric machines have their place. But anytime that governments get involved and start trying to manipulate you into doing something that would have never happened otherwise, it always ends in disaster. Deliberately eliminating fossil fuels, trying to eliminate gasoline vehicles, encouraging solar energy farms where real farms and forests used to be which were much better for the environment, encouraging mass quantities of windmills where they should not be ... All of this is short sided and fruitless. There is a time and place for these things ijn certain applications, but trying to force out alternatives that are much more adapted to other applications is just stupid (big surprise there)!
Annother stupid idea from child-like minds who refuse to look at the true cost of EVs. Sounds good! Save the planet!