Electric vehicles are overrated.

I have seen this report from deindustrializing Germany om EVs and I am not surprised!

At some point consumers will realize that EVs are overhyped pieces of technology that are far inferior. Electrification of various sectors is a far-fetched dream.

EVs depend on Fossil Fuels throughout their manufacturing. Then they are pretty expensive (I know coal dependant Chinese EVs are cheaper) that Bloomberg found out about 15% of American drivers can afford an electric vehicle and those that can are worried about charging speeds and other battery related issues.

Setting up charging stations is expensive as well, compared to diesel or petrol stations.

Charging an EV takes time. ICE cars do 500 km without needing to refuel and the refueling time is 10 minutes!

EVs can't substitute petrol lawn mowers, leave alone heavy agricultural or earth moving diesel powered machines.

Hell, I can't #JustStopToil with this electric brush cutter.. I have gone back to using my slasher!

Fossil Fuels for Africa!