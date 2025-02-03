Hey everyone. How have you all been? I am back from Cape Town where I was attending Adopting Bitcoin Cape Town. We somehow missed our flight and a second one. Someone mistook my luggage upon landing in Kenya but everything else was great! We even lived in a penthouse! I will attach some pictures down there.

I am harvesting sweet potatoes today after sleeping the whole day, 4-5 months after planting. The vines grew so long that I had to prune them for our cattle(and beautiful Maridadi).

Can you imagine if I was cooking indoors in a house without a chimney? We cry uncontrollably as we cook- the smoke irritates the eyes.

I am working on getting families connected to our borehole. We want people to have access to tap water in their homes. That's my first project of the year.

Surprise surprise! Fossil Fuels for Africa is officially registered as a Non governmental organization in Kenya!

You can only imagine what I have gone through setting it up! Simply put, ‘The teacher wants you to tackle a problem in his way otherwise no matter what you do, he will give you a zero. So he asks for some consultation money because his time is valuable..and that's the only way out!’

Corruption is awful but it gets things done. The UN and the Western governments should know! Punchline is, Fossil Fuels for Africa is officially registered.

Here are awesome pictures from our trip. Enjoy!