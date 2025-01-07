We planted Napier grass yesterday. We started at 730, worked in the sun up to almost 2. The sun scorches at this time of the year because January and February are dry months. My brother Kelvin did a lot of work spreading manure in the ditched. He would shrug 30 kilos in one arm and walk with the wet manure. He complained of arm soreness today! You can imagine doing that sort of work in an acre of land or two or 10! If he was spreading urea, that would have taken him 30 minutes tops! Organic agriculture is glorified for nothing!

The only people who glorify toil are the ones who never toiled like this in their lives, for $2.50 (for a total of 7 hours actually).

Fossil Fuels for Africa is how we #JustStopToil

We have been busy harvesting maize and finger millet at home. Drying is some tough work but we are lucky it's a dry month otherwise we incur more losses.

Fossil Fuels for Africa