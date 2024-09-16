My mum, sister, their friend and I just plucked these healthy vegetables from our kitchen garden. We filled this 20 litre bucket for people mourning a loved one. I plan to plant more vegetables soon because the spider vegetables flowered too soon.

I have been mulching it with nitrogen rich vegetative leftovers from feeding our cattle.

I am working on this fun project. I will have the videos and pictures for you this week.

In other news, I have a neighbor who is getting water from a tap at home! He has installed a water meter and he will be paying $1 for 1m³(1000 litres).

