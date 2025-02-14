Recently, a family friend had a customary celebration. As a Kisii male, one should know how to slaughter various animals but especially chicken, cow and goat.
The perfect meat for such customary celebration is goat meat. We went to the a market 20 kilometers away to buy a goat, two days earlier. We missed the livestock market a couple of hours late but we managed to track a livestock broker an. My best friend and I bargained the price of the goat from $70 to around $50.
The following afternoon we slaughtered the goat then packed most of the meat and transported it to her.
Enjoy!
Thank you Jusper, fascinating video. This is the way it works in the reality of Africa...