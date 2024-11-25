What a day! We went plucking tea and it rained throughout the morning, in sessions. When you're about to dry up the rain starts, ugh! This happens a lot.

Our fingers froze at the end but we managed to complete plucking our tea. We carried the tea to the tea buying center, my gumboots were full of water!

I just got home and I want to prepare for an early supper.

Hey, this is living sustainably! You don't pluck tea, you sleep hungry!

I went ahead to pick my tomatoes afterwards before I took a shower. Propping the tomatoes minimize losses but next season I will try that. Cold brings with it a ton of diseases especially fungal related. See the problem with growing food organically?

And here is an even better example!

Check out our maize from last season,same farm.

The difference is enormous! Fossil Fuels fertilizers will bring us prosperity.

Fossil Fuels for Africa!

Happy holidays!