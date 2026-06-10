Building Traditional Bamboo Cabins

Hello everyone. I have an update. You know I have spoken and written about the Sustainable Internship Program for sometime and I feel it is time I got serious. I have had interns from The US, Iran, the UK and visitors from South Africa, Uganda, Norway, Netherlands, and of course Kenya.

The one big challenge has been accommodation. Staying at a hotel or Airbnb is not a good option. I have been meaning to solve the accommodation problem for sometime and I am happy to report that I finally did. I always wanted to build the cabins using wood logs or mud. That's how our ancestors would do it. I opted for bamboo once I found it because it's long lasting than most trees and it is light compared to logs.

Follow along. I will upload these videos to my YouTube channel as well as Twitter. The problem with Twitter is the AI algorithm sucks! There are people I used to follow that I no longer see their posts. Substack feels more of a blog website than a social platform for me and I honestly do not enjoy writing - especially in English!

Follow along and enjoy!

This project is powered by Bitcoin btw!