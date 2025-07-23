The energy industry is very crucial since it powers every other industry but for the Africa, clean cooking is what we should be concerned about. We literally have minimal industries or manufacturing. Our economies are made up of a farming population with 6-7 of 10 people in agriculture, and just 2-4% of it mechanized. Most of the energy an average African consumes is in cooking and keeping their families warm and not transportation or electricity.

The world has about 2 billion people without access to clean cooking, with 50% in Africa. That makes up a quarter of the global population. These two billion depend on firewood, cow dung, crop residue and charcoal. All of these, except expensive charcoal, are dirtier than the dirtiest coal- lignite. I have done a charcoal burning video before and I can tell you that charcoal burning is tedious process and anyone would choose burning the wood directly. Plus, charcoal is expensive to buy and hurts the biodiversity more. The number of trees that have been hurt for charcoal burning is far more than those cut down to make more land for farming.

IEA, which has turned alarmist in recent years that the US is thinking of ditching it, continues to dig deep into clean cooking problem in Africa. Lack of access to clean cooking is a problem that is responsible for over 3.2 million premature deaths annually, with almost a million of those in Africa. This should be a problem that everyone concerned about our welfare, and climate change, should be worried about. According to WHO, in 2019 there were about 9 million deaths in Africa. Assuming the number is constant today, 815 000 deaths premature deaths from indoor pollution should be a leading cause of death in Africa. Why is Anti-African UN quite about this but very vocal about COVID, flu, measles and typhoid shots? Why do we have a gazillion organizations for HIV/AIDS and not clean cooking, the number one killer in Africa? It is why I have called for the jailing of climate activists throughout the world, but especially those very active against life saving Fossil Fuels in Africa- most of them paid handsomely by antihumanist UN.

The IEA had a press briefing Zoom call last year before the clean cooking summit happened. I attended as press and I got to ask a question since I realized that throughout the conference, IEA was more focused on solving clean cooking by electrification through intermittent parasitic unreliable solar and wind. The IEA clean cooking outlook report says that 75% of the people who beat dirty cooking did it through access to LPG for cooking. My question was what the IEA was doing to promote or drive LPG or Natural gas investment in Africa, LPG being our way pout of dirty biomass. The guy who took my question mumbled some words and ended up saying something about electricity. Is IEA ignoring the fact that electricity is only accessible to less than 50% of the Africa population? IEA didn’t forget to mention South Africa, the most developed country in Africa, with 80% of its population depending on electricity for cooking. They should have mentioned that over 80% of South Africa both primary energy and electricity is gotten from burning locally available coal. One should look at countries like Kenya, that are chasing solar and wind, and not South Africa. Our electricity is very expensive in East Africa.

We pay 22 cents(USD) per kWh. Ethiopia pays half our price. The average for the US is less than 15 cents and for 10 cents for coal burning China. What is with the countries burning coal for electricity and cheap electricity prices? My Chinese friend tells me they pay 5 cents for a unit of electricity at night. Our tea factories get 60% of their energy from firewood- remember I was a tea factory firewood supplier a while back- and only 40% of it on electricity. They use electricity to power lights, packaging machines, computers and other light tasks around the factory. Heating and drying tea is the biggest fraction of their energy. When it comes to paying the energy bill, firewood costs 10% of that and expensive electricity takes home 90% of the bill. We are assuming cooking food can be done on our unreliable electricity grids. As I type this, we have not had electricity for about 26 hours, and counting! A village nearby had their transformer blow up about 5 months ago. They are in total darkness up to date. But don’t we all know about the Spain power blackout two months ago? When your grid reliability is over 99% reliable, and 100% of your population has access to electricity, you can worry about burning fossil fuels and not having electricity for seconds.

IEA also mentions bioethanol. You would think that IEA knows that ethanol from corn or plants is a fossil fuel but alas! They don’t. Or they just don’t care since ethanol(always meaning bioethanol) is listed as a green fuel by the UN energy scientists. In fact, there is nothing green about ethanol. Africa exports most of the ethanol they require, I think IEA mentioned 80%. Assuming we are processing corn to get ethanol in the US, The US being a leading producer of corn globally, land preparation is done using farm machinery. The machines are made from steel and plastics, both of which are from Fossil Fuels, in Fossil Fueled industries made up of more steel. The tractors run on diesel. Planters, herbicide and pesticide sprayers also run on diesel, plus the agrochemicals are Fossil Fuel products. Harvesting of the maize is done using combine harvesters, which run on diesel as well. The various operations to transform corn seeds to ethanol also rely on Fossil Fuel heating, in steel factories. Shipping of ethanol for thousands of miles is done using ships that burn oil. How is burning that ethanol green? How do you suggest burning food to cook food when 1 in 5 people are hungry, in Sub-Saharan Africa? If you didn’t know, KOKO ethanol cooking company is quite huge in East Africa.

This quote is from 2022 IEA Africa Energy Report;

‘More than 5 000 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas resources have been discovered to date in Africa which have not yet been approved for development. These resources could provide an additional 90 bcm of gas a year by 2030, which may well be vital for the fertiliser, steel and cement industries and water desalination. Cumulative CO 2 emissions from the use of these gas resources over the next 30 years would be around 10 gigatonnes. If these emissions were added to Africa’s cumulative total today, they would bring its share of global emissions to a mere 3.5%’.

This statement is least alarmist. This was written before IEA started obsessing about net zero and GHG emissions. I think IEA should never mention or think or worry about Africa’s emissions when almost 1 million Africans’ lives are at risk, yearly.

Natural gas and LPG is what we should concentrate on if we want to promote clean cooking in Africa. 75% of the oil and 40% of the gas that Africa produced daily are exported outside Africa. In the US, we have houses connected to natural gas with pipelines from the the natural gas fields straight to the house but IEA thinks solar and wind, and ethanol is what Africans need? …because climate change!

IEA is compromised. They should concentrate on energy and leave climate stuff to UN alarmist department of climate change or more alarmist UN body, the IPCC.

Fossil Fuels for Africa has provided about 200 LPG cans to the poorest in our community over the past two years. We couldn’t be prouder!

To support my work, brighten my lightning some bitcoin via

machogujusper@8333.mobi

Links

https://www.iea.org/reports/universal-access-to-clean-cooking-in-africa/executive-summary

charcoal burning video

https://files.aho.afro.who.int/afahobckpcontainer/production/files/iAHO_Mortality_Regional-Factsheet.pdf deaths

https://www.iea.org/reports/africa-energy-outlook-2022/key-findings

https://nairametrics.com/2024/05/14/petroleum-group-says-75-of-oil-produced-in-africa-ends-up-in-other-continents/ Oil and gas exports