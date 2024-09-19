JusperMachogu Substack

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Electric Vehicles
Burned Savings!
  
Jusper Machogu
3
Organic Manure #JustStopToil
My mum, sister, their friend and I just plucked these healthy vegetables from our kitchen garden.
  
Jusper Machogu
6
Mt Longonot Hike
My brother's Bitcoin Chama gym has been planning a hike to Mt Longonot, crater mountain along the Rift Valley, and we finally had the dates for 28th to…
  
Jusper Machogu
7
17:59

August 2024

Clean Cooking LPG Cans for My Community
I am really happy because at the end of last week we managed to give 15 LPG cans to the poorest families in my community.
  
Jusper Machogu
2
The Spirit of Sharing
Despite that capitalism is winning even in the remotest places, we still get to share stuff.
  
Jusper Machogu
7
A Visit To A Farm Nearby
Plus my fruit Orchard
  
Jusper Machogu
7
Sri Lanka Vs Africa.
This is the best explanation to what happens when nations start listening to environmental activists and the likes of the UN and WEF.
  
Jusper Machogu
3

July 2024

Sustainable Farming
Banana Harvesting
  
Jusper Machogu
13
Unclogging Culverts
Solving The Mosquito Problem
  
Jusper Machogu
3
Milking In Kisii Kenya
Good morning from Kisii Kenya.
  
Jusper Machogu
4

June 2024

Bits of Kenyan Politics and
BBC's Personal Attack on Jusper
  
Jusper Machogu
7
Good News!
Sustainable Farming, Community Electrification and New Projects
  
Jusper Machogu
7
© 2024 Jusper Machogu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture