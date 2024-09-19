JusperMachogu Substack
Electric Vehicles
Burned Savings!
10 hrs ago
•
Jusper Machogu
15
Organic Manure #JustStopToil
My mum, sister, their friend and I just plucked these healthy vegetables from our kitchen garden.
Sep 16
•
Jusper Machogu
9
Mt Longonot Hike
My brother's Bitcoin Chama gym has been planning a hike to Mt Longonot, crater mountain along the Rift Valley, and we finally had the dates for 28th to…
Sep 5
•
Jusper Machogu
4
17:59
August 2024
Clean Cooking LPG Cans for My Community
I am really happy because at the end of last week we managed to give 15 LPG cans to the poorest families in my community.
Aug 21
•
Jusper Machogu
12
The Spirit of Sharing
Despite that capitalism is winning even in the remotest places, we still get to share stuff.
Aug 16
•
Jusper Machogu
7
A Visit To A Farm Nearby
Plus my fruit Orchard
Aug 7
•
Jusper Machogu
13
Sri Lanka Vs Africa.
This is the best explanation to what happens when nations start listening to environmental activists and the likes of the UN and WEF.
Aug 3
•
Jusper Machogu
21
July 2024
Sustainable Farming
Banana Harvesting
Jul 24
•
Jusper Machogu
10
Unclogging Culverts
Solving The Mosquito Problem
Jul 16
•
Jusper Machogu
11
Milking In Kisii Kenya
Good morning from Kisii Kenya.
Jul 3
•
Jusper Machogu
18
June 2024
Bits of Kenyan Politics and
BBC's Personal Attack on Jusper
Jun 19
•
Jusper Machogu
25
Good News!
Sustainable Farming, Community Electrification and New Projects
Jun 6
•
Jusper Machogu
11
